5-16 Trading Post

5-16 Trading Poston May 16, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
In Need
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing or Conduit Bender like Greenlee
Call 584-6591
16X18 Aluminum Boat
Call 441-1092
For Sale
Expensive Pella Window Still In Package
16X18 Foot Boat Trailer
Call 441-1092
On Top of Ground Pool $600
Pool is 24 Feet Long and 4 Feet Deep
Hot Water System For Divers $150
Briggs Stratton Motor from Pressure Washer $30
Call 586-2884
2 Good Garden Tillers
Small Motor Scooter
20 Gauge Single Barrel Shotgun
Call 441-0218
Kenmore Stainless Steel Glasstop Stove
Side by Side Fridge
4 265/70/R16 Tires With Good Tread
Call 584-8736