5-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ethel Margaret Russell, age 86 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. Russell will also be Thursday morning from 10 until service time at 1 at the Old New Hope Baptist Church in Fairview. Burial will follow in the New Hope Pinkerton Cemetery in Fairview. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. John “Papa John” Johnson, age 84, will have visitation Thursday from noon until service time at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Gerry Hale will officiate the services.