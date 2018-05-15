5-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Willie Burton Burns, age 61 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony Burns Sr. will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Jeanette Eleanor Fruits, age 76 of Big Sandy, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Russell Ragsdale will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Big Sandy.

Mr. Marshall Wyatt Sanders, age 47 of Chattanooga, has arrangements provided by the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. No formal visitation is planned and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation or a local veterans organization to honor the memory of Mr. Sanders.