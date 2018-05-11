5-11 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Frances Powers Grannis, age 96 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 9 until service time at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services. Burial will follow this afternoon at 2:15 at the Calvary Cemetery in Nashville.

Mr. Charles “Charlie” Lewis Baylor, age 72 of Camden, a disc jockey at WFWL and WRJB Radio, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Jimmie Luke Rogers, age 78 of Camden, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Rogers will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Plunk Funeral Home and Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.