5-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Charles “Charlie” Lewis Baylor, age 72 of Camden, former radio personality at WFWL and WRJB, who will have visitation today from 4:30 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Baylor will also be Friday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Frances Powers Grannis, age 96 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 9 until service time at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services and burial will follow Friday at 2:15 at the Calvary Cemetery in Nashville.

Mr. Jimmie Luke Rogers, age 78 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Rogers will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.