5-1 Trading Post

5-1 Trading Poston May 1, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
4 Fishing Rods and Reels $30
70 Feet of Telephone Wire $10
Blue 5X7 Tarpaulin $5
Call 584-5380
15 Foot 3 Person Canoe With 2 Paddles $150
Call 441-1530
Side by Side Fridge with Ice and Water
A Large Section of Carpet
Set of 4 265/70/R16 Tires
Call 220-3917
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc
Call 584-6591
26 1/2 Inch Diagonal Samsung TV $30
TV is Cable or Satellite Ready
3 Freezer Top Fridges
Call 441-5416
In Need
32 Inch Bottom Window For Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591
For Giveaway
Phlock Flowers For Free
Call 584-8668