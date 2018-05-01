We note with regret the death of Mrs. Dolly Ann Tippitt, age 73 of Gates, who will have visitation today from 2 until service time at 3 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. James Tippitt will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Country Haven Cemetery near McIlwain.

Mr. John Leonard Morrisett, age 83 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation today from 4 until 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Morrisett will be Wednesday morning at 10 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Eddie Breeden will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Gladys June James, age 89 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Thursday from 5 until 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Kenneth Ray Waters, age 81 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services Saturday at 2 at the Cedar Grove Church of Christ in Big Sandy. Brother Randy Turner will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the Cedar Grove Church of Christ. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.