We note with regret the death of Mrs. Theresa Renee O’Malley, age 53 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Thomas Gerald “Jerry” Sutton, age 75 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 3 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Sutton will be Tuesday at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Bobby Eddings and William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery.

Mr. James David Taylor, age 61 of McEwen, will have arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Hugh Greenhalgh, age 73, of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Wednesday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Darrell Pollick will officiate the services. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 ta Plunk Funeral Home.