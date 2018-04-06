We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ola Mae McElrath, age 93 of Decaturville, who will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at noon at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Decaturville. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Diana Elizabeth Carter, age 64 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 2 at the Camden Elks Lodge in Camden. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Theresa Renee O’Malley, age 53 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Monday from 10:30 until service time at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.