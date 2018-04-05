We note with regret the death of Mrs. Avis Summers Buchanan, age 87 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Thad Collier, Keith Buchanan, and David Buchanan will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Retired Captain Clarence Henry Greff, Jr., age 88 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 2 until service time at 3 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McEwen. Father Matthew will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram with Military Honors.

Mrs. Ola Mae McElrath, age 93 of Decaturville, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at noon at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Decaturville. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in Decaturville. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Diana Elizabeth Carter, age 64 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 2 at the Camden Elks Lodge in Camden. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.