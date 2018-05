4-30 Trading Post

Services

Would Like To Mow Yards in Camden Area

Call 731-220-3643

For Sale

Pine and Lumber

Call 441-6968

9 Horse Power Briggs and Stratton Motor $85 or Best Offer

Carrying Cage for Peacocks $22

5X3 Piano $65

Call 586-2884

3600 Pound or Free Wheel out Wench

Call 584-6591



4 Fridges

1-Side by Side Fridge

3 Fridges with Top Freezers

Ranging in Price from $35-$55

Call 731-441-5416

For Giveaway

Child’s Swing Set

Call 441-8529

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

Old Straight Razors

Call 584-3910 After 4 PM