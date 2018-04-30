4-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. April Dawn Blackerby, age 39 of Waverly, who will have cremation and a memorial service at a later time. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Gladys June James, age 89 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation from 5 until 7 Thursday at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. James will also be Friday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.