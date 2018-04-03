We note with regret the death of Mrs. Joyce Marie Webb, age 73 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Mark Smothers will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Scotts Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden in memory of Mrs. Joyce Webb.

Mrs. Avis Summers Buchanan, age 87 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 4 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Buchanan will be Thursday at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Thad Collier, Keith Buchanan, and David Buchanan will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mrs. Ola Mae McElrath, age 93 of Decaturville, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at noon at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Decaturville. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in Decaturville. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.