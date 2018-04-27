4-27 Trading Post

4-27 Trading Poston April 27, 2018
Yard Sale Today at 174 McRae Street in Camden
In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Oddball Taps and Dies in American Sizes and British Standards
Needs Help Working a Cannon Power Shot Camera
Call 584-6591
Lawnmowers or Garden Tillers Not Running
Call 441-0218
Stevens Crack Shot 22 Single Shot Rifle
Call 584-8908
For Sale
Bushtech Turbo Motorcycle Trailer $2200
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets Pictured Below $250 Each in XL and 3XL
Daisy BB Gun $30
Call 584-5380
100 Feet of Dog Pen Wire
Red Murray Riding Lawnmower
Call 441-0218
Propane Heater $25
Needs Work
Call 220-5080
For Giveaway
Child’s Swing Set
Call 584-8908
Services
Will Haul Off Old Appliances, Air Conditioners, and Scrap Metal For Free
Call 220-0777
Would like to Mow Yards in the Camden Area
Call 220-3643