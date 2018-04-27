4-27 Trading Post

Yard Sale Today at 174 McRae Street in Camden

In Need

Propane Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Oddball Taps and Dies in American Sizes and British Standards

Needs Help Working a Cannon Power Shot Camera

Call 584-6591

Lawnmowers or Garden Tillers Not Running

Call 441-0218

Stevens Crack Shot 22 Single Shot Rifle

Call 584-8908



For Sale

Bushtech Turbo Motorcycle Trailer $2200

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets Pictured Below $250 Each in XL and 3XL



Daisy BB Gun $30

Call 584-5380

100 Feet of Dog Pen Wire

Red Murray Riding Lawnmower

Call 441-0218

Propane Heater $25

Needs Work

Call 220-5080

For Giveaway

Child’s Swing Set

Call 584-8908

Services

Will Haul Off Old Appliances, Air Conditioners, and Scrap Metal For Free

Call 220-0777

Would like to Mow Yards in the Camden Area

Call 220-3643