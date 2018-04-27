4-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Vergie Jo Johnson, age 87 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother John Benefield will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas Coleman, age 88 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Kenneth Flemings Jr. and Brother Tony Burns Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.