4-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Casey Dwayne Hooper, age 58 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas Coleman, age 88 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Kenneth Flemings Jr. and Brother Tony Burns Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.

Mrs. Vergie Jo Johnson, age 87 of Camden, will have funeral services Friday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother John Benefield will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be today from 6 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.