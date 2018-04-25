4-25 Trading Post

4-25 Trading Poston April 25, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Beretta 22 Pistol Only Shot Twice
Comes With 200 Remington 22 Cartridges For $250
Call 441-6342
2 Whiskey Barrels $135 Each
Call 441-1436 or Text For Photos of Whiskey Barrels
Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10
2 Radios
AM/FM Radio Cassette Player $8
CD Player $12
5X7 Blue Tarpaulin $5
Call 584-5380
Carrying Cage for 2 Peacocks $22
5X3 Foot Piano $65
Propane Heater $45
Call 586-2884
Bedside Stand with 3 Drawers $5
Call 584-8668
4 265/70/R16 Tires with Good Tread
Mattress
Side by Side Fridge
Call 584-8736
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheels Like Pushmower Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing or Conduit Bender
Call 584-6591
Services
Would Like To Mow Yards in the Camden Area
Call 220-3643