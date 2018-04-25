4-25 Trading Post

For Sale

Beretta 22 Pistol Only Shot Twice

Comes With 200 Remington 22 Cartridges For $250

Call 441-6342

2 Whiskey Barrels $135 Each

Call 441-1436 or Text For Photos of Whiskey Barrels

Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10

2 Radios

AM/FM Radio Cassette Player $8

CD Player $12

5X7 Blue Tarpaulin $5

Call 584-5380

Carrying Cage for 2 Peacocks $22

5X3 Foot Piano $65

Propane Heater $45

Call 586-2884



Bedside Stand with 3 Drawers $5

Call 584-8668

4 265/70/R16 Tires with Good Tread

Mattress

Side by Side Fridge

Call 584-8736

In Need

14-15 Inch Wheels Like Pushmower Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing or Conduit Bender

Call 584-6591

Services

Would Like To Mow Yards in the Camden Area

Call 220-3643