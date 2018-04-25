4-25 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Judy Ann Newbern, age 73 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor John Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Casey Dwayne Hooper, age 58 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Hooper will be Thursday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas Coleman, age 88 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 11 until 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Kenneth Flemings Jr. and Brother Tony Burns Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.