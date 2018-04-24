4-24 Trading Post

For Sale

22 Rifle

Set of 6 Chase Knives in Wooden Box

Jay Stevens 22 Rifle Made in 1907

Call 441-0199

John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Rebuilt Disc For Combine

Call 584-6591

Beretta 22 Pistol Only Shot Twice

Comes With 200 Remington 22 Cartridges For $250

Call 441-6342

16X18 Boat Trailer

Double Barrel Handgun Like Dillinger

4 17 Inch Truck Tires

Call 441-1092



15 Foot 3 Person Canoe With Paddle $150

Call 441-1530

1995 Ford Pickup with 300 Cylinder Motor Being Sold For Parts

Call 220-3032 or 584-7967

2 Troybilt Garden Tillers-Pony and Full

Small 1750 Watt Generator

1980 Ford Pickup

Call 441-3102

In Need

32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591

16X18 Aluminum Boat

Call 441-1092

Small Good Truck

Call 584-7967 or 220-3032

Services

Will Haul Off Old Appliances, Air Conditioners, and Scrap Metal for Free

Call 220-0777