4-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Huey Long Pete Simmons, age 87 of Humphreys County, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Johnny Hayes will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Methodist Cemetery in New Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the charity of your choice to honor the memory of Mr. Simmons.

Mrs. Bonnie Lou DePriest, age 78 of Waverly, will have visitation today from noon until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Thad Collier and Reverend Frank Smith will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Doyle Cemetery in Perry County.

Mrs. Judy Ann Newbern, age 73 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation will also take place Wednesday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home. Pastor John Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.



Mr. Casey Dwayne Hooper, age 58 of McEwen, will have visitation Wednesday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Hooper will be Thursday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas Coleman, age 88 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Kenneth Flemings Jr. and Brother Tony Burns Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.