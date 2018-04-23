4-23 Trading Post

4-23 Trading Poston April 23, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
In Need
Ambulance/Mortuary Gurney
110 Volt Power In Power Out Wench With Open Spool
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
Lawnmower or Garden Tillers That Aren’t Running
Call 441-0218
For Sale
2 Boats For Sale
14 Foot Flat Bottom Aluminum Boat with Moody Trailer
15 Foot Cherokee Aluminum Boat With 9 1/2 Electric Start and Moody Trailer
1948 Yonder Tractor
Call 441-3102
Red Murray Riding Lawnmower
100 Feet of Dog Pen Wire
Call 441-0218
Propane Gas Heater Stove $25
Needs Work
Call 220-5080
Services
Would Like To Mow Yards in Camden
Call 731-220-3643