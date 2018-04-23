4-23 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ludie Ann Douglas Ward, age 92 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Bradford will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Camden.

Mr. Randy Lee Andrews, age 59 of Wilmington, Illinois, formerly of Benton County, will have a graveside service this afternoon at 1 at the Flatwoods Cemetery in Camden. Visitation will be today from 11 until 12:30 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Leonard Greer will officiate the services.



Mrs. Bonnie Lou DePriest, age 78 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. DePriest will be Tuesday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Thad Collier and Reverend Frank Smith will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Doyle Cemetery in Perry County.

Mr. Thomas Coleman, age 88 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Kenneth Flemings Jr. and Brother Tony Burns Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.