We note with regret the death of Mrs. Joyce Marie Web, age 73 of Camden, who will have visitation Tuesday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Mark Smothers will officiate the services. Visitation for Mrs. Webb will be this evening from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden in memory of Mrs. Joyce Webb.