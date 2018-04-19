4-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Kathy Melton Quinn, age 63 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. Robert Ray Dicus, age 80 of Bruceton, will have visitation Friday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Lloyd Rich and Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the services.

Mrs. Polly Dicus, age 81 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Friday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Lloyd Rich and Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the services.