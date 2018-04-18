4-18 Trading Post

For Sale

2006 Mercury Marquis 155,000 Miles

Call 441-0933

22 Inch Pushmower $40

With Ball Bearing Wheels and Brand New Plate

Hoover Upright Vaccuum Cleaner

With New Belt

Call 584-7234

2 Small 3 1/2 Foot Fridges-White and Black

Black Filing Cabinet

Briggs and Stratton Motor for Lawnmower

Call 584-8736

1991 Dodge Pickup With Toolbox

Call 731-220-0085



In Need

14-15 Inch Wheels like Pushmower Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing or Conduit Bender

Call 584-6591

Missing Dogs

Chocolate Lab

That Answers To Gage

with 2 Orange Collars

on Mockingbird Lane in Camden

$450 Reward

Call 731-441-0668

Dog Named Rowdy Missing For Past Few Days

Mixed Coon and Jack Russell Terrier

Call 441-0218