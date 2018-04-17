4-17 Trading Post

4-17 Trading Poston April 17, 2018
Missing Pets
Chocolate Lab That Answers to Gage
With 2 Orange Collars
Located on Mockingbird Lane in Camden
$450 Reward
Call 731-441-0668
Dog Named Rowdy Missing for Past Few Days
Mixed Coon and Jack Russell Terrier
Call 441-0218
For Sale
Red Murray Lawnmower with 42 Inch Deck
Call 441-0128
Old John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc
Call 584-6591
Small Computer Desk
Kenmore Stainless Steel Stove
2 Large Sections of Carpet
Call 584-8736
Stand Alone Front Load Woodstove $100
Call 694-3440
Model 10 Savage 243 $400
Call 441-7438
In Need
Wants To Buy Redding Lawnmower
Call 584-6885
Someone Needs A Refrigerator
Call 441-7283
Mowers or Garden Tillers
Call 441-0128
Upright Vaccum Cleaner
Like Hoover or Singer
Call 584-7090
Bottom Window For Storm Door
Tote Trays With Handles
Call 584-6591