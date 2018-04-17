4-17 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Harley Frederick Grebner, age 85 of McEwen, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in McEwen. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services and burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. Aaron Jay Holland, age 45 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Holland will be this evening from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Masonic Services will take place at 6 this evening.