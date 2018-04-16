4-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Harley Frederick Grebner, age 85 of McEwen, who will have funeral services Tuesday morning at 11 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in McEwen. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services and burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Grebner will be today at 4 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with a Rosary Service to follow at 7 this evening. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.