4-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Laura Ruth Lester Wood, age 68 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tom Jehnzen will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Homer Campbell Jr., age 77 of Camden, will have funeral services Sunday at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother John Holcomb will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cowell’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Campbell will be Saturday from noon until 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.