4-12 Trading Post

4-12 Trading Poston April 12, 2018
In Need
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket With Tight Top
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591
Top Post Battery
Call 733-0321
Flowers to Donate for Women in Garden Club
Call 584-8668
For Sale
MD1700 76 Key RadioShack Keyboard $225
Comes with Stand and Plenty of Books
Call 213-2092
Side by Side Fridge $100
Rent To Own House in Sugar Tree
Call 733-0321
Antique Old White Kitchen Cabinet
Antique Cloth Table with 4 Chairs
Brand New Washing Machine
Antique Wardrobe with 5 Drawers and 2 Doors
Call 213-8769
Barbie Dolls
75 Total
Call 584-6337 or 441-0001
For Giveaway
2 Swing Set Frames
Male 8 Month Old Blue Heeler Pup
Call 441-1562 or 593-3012