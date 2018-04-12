4-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. William Randall Rushing, age 53 of West Memphis, Arkansas, formerly of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in the McRaes Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Helen Anita Arnold, age 93 of Camden, will have visitation today from 11 until 2:45 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services will follow today at the Camden City Cemetery at 3.