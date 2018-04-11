4-11 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Hugh Greenhalgh, age 73 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services today at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Darrell Pollick will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. William Randall Rushing, age 53 of West Memphis, Arkansas, formerly of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Thursday morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in the McRaes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Rushing will be this evening from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy.

Mrs. Ellen Jane McKay, age 73 of Holladay, will have arrangements provided by the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Helen Anita Arnold, age 93 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday from 11 until 2:45 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services will follow at 3 at the Camden City Cemetery.