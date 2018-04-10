4-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Thomas Gerald “Jerry” Sutton, age 75 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Bobby Eddings and William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Hugh Greenhalgh, age 73 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Wednesday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Darrell Pollick will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Greenhalgh will be today from 4 until 7 at the Plunk Funeral Home.

Mr. William Randall Rushing, age 53 of West Memphis, Arkansas, formerly of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Thursday morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in the McRaes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Rushing will be Wednesday from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy.

Mrs. Helen Anita Arnold, age 93 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday from 11 until 2:45 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services will follow at 3 at the Camden City Cemetery.