We note with regret the death of Mr. James Clyde “The Rockman” Lynch, age 77 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay and Brother Ronnie Stewart will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Mrs. Barbara “Bobbie” Mae Mosley, age 90 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Mosley will be Friday morning at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Dr. Scott Brown and Dr. Eddie Mosley will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Ms. Karon Sue Ingram Dorschel, age 67 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Friday evening at 7 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Joe Rhodes will officiate the services.



Mrs. Elizabeth Scribner Aaron, age 67 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 7 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Funeral services for Mrs. Aaron will be Saturday at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Daryl Lewis will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Robbie Mae Levister Rhodes, age 84 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 4 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Rhodes will be Sunday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Lieutenant Colonel Clyde “Greg” Gregory Jr., age 91 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery with full military honors.

Mr. Robert A. Deaton, age 79 of Camden, will have memorial services Sunday at 2 at the Rushing Creek Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Arzell Douglas will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rushing Creek Baptist Church. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Mark Anthony Pettigrew, age 39 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Eastside Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Mary Ellen Krebs Vetrone, age 80 of Camden, will have memorial visitation Saturday from 3 until 5 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. A memorial service will be held at a later time in Wisconsin.