We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mirtie Mae Medlin, age 95 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Medlin will also be Saturday from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Brother Marty Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Mr. William Vance “Bill” Latimer, age 88 formerly of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 9 until service time at 10 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services.

Mr. Robert Eugene Watkins, age 55 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 2 at the First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Reverend Lucretia Campbell will officiate the services. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.