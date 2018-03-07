We note with regret the death of Mr. Blanton Lane Diggs, age 54 of Holladay, who will have a memorial service at a later time. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Clyde “The Rockman” Lynch, age 77 of Camden, will have visitation today from 1 until 7 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Lynch will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay and Brother Ronnie Stewart will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Ms. Karon Sue Ingram Dorschel, age 67 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Friday evening at 7 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Joe Rhodes will officiate the services.

Mr. Robert A. Deaton, age 79 of Camden, will have memorial services Sunday at 2 at the Rushing Creek Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Arzell Douglas will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rushing Creek Baptist Church. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.