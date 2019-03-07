We note with regret the death of Mr. William Vance “Bill” Latimer, age 88 formerly of Waverly, who will have visitation Saturday from 9 until service time at 10 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services.

Mr. Robert Eugene Watkins, age 55 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 2 at the First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Reverend Lucretia Campbell will officiate the services. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements,