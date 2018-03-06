We note with regret the death of Mrs. Laura Spade Higdon, who was born in Woodbridge, Virginia, and will have arrangements provided by the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Blanton Lane Diggs, age 54 of Holladay, will have memorial services at a later date. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Clyde “The Rockman” Lynch, age 77 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 1 until 7 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Lynch will be Thursday at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay and Brother Ronnie Stewart will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.



Ms. Karon Sue Ingram Dorschel, age 67 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Friday evening at 7 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Joe Rhodes will officiate the services.

Mr. Robert A. Deaton, age 79 of Camden, will have memorial services Sunday at 2 at the Rushing Creek Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Arzell Douglas will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.