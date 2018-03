We note with regret the death of Mrs. Laura Spade Higdon, who was born in Woodbridge, Virginia. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Robert A. Deaton, age 79 of Camden, will have memorial services Sunday at 2 at the Rushing Creek Baptist Church. Brother Arzell Douglas will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.