We note with regret the death of Mrs. Nellie Florence Faulkner, age 97 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 11 until 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. A graveside service for Mrs. Faulkner will follow at 1 at the Richlawn Cemetery. Pastor Mike Miller will officiate the services.

Mr. Ricky Howard Hopper II, age 38 of Union City, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Cottonwood Baptist Church in Ridgely. Burial will follow in the Haynes Memorial Gardens. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Tommy Wells, age 67 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 9 at the McEwen Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Wells will also be Wednesday from 9 until service time at 11 at the McEwen Funeral Home. William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery.

Mrs. Juanita Marie Hudson, age 96 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Justin Ramer and Reverend Billy Vaughn will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Robert Eugene Watkins, age 55 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 2 at the First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Reverend Lucretia Campbell will officiate the services. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.