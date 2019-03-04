We note with regret the death of Mr. Ricky Howard Hopper II, age 38 of Union City, who will have visitation tonight from 5 until 8 at the Cottonwood Baptist Church in Ridgely. Visitation for Mr. Hopper will also be Tuesday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Cottonwood Baptist Church in Ridgely. Burial will follow in the Haynes Memorial Gardens. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Juanita Marie Hudson, age 96 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Justin Ramer and Reverend Billy Vaughn will both officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Robert Eugene Watkins, age 55 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 2 at the First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Reverend Lucretia Campbell will officiate the services. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.