3-30 Trading Post

Fresh Country Brown Eggs 8 Dozen Available
$2 for 1 Dozen
$3 for 18 Count
$10 for 5 Dozen
Located in Huntingdon
Call 731-358-3836
Super Bronco SP Troybilt Lawnmower $2200 or Best Offer
Contains 50 Inch Deck
Call 694-3440
Propane Heater $45 or Best Offer
Cage Carrying 2 Peacocks or Geese
4 17 Inch Tires $40
Call 586-2884
Garage Sale at 110 Old Mill Circle in Camden
Antique Rocking Chair
Barbie Dolls
Clothes
In Need
Office Space on Court Square
6-Month Commitments To Start
Call 333-4361 or 441-1879
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Oddball Taps and Dies
Call 584-6591