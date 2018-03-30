3-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Patricia Ann Bishop, age 80 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Darren Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Concord Cemetery.

Mr. Hershell Thomas Hardin, age 69 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Mike Melton will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Davis Chapel Cemetery in Huntingdon.

Mr. John H. Baker, age 80 of Parsons, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Iron Hill Pentecostal Church in Parsons. Reverend Bobby Beecham, Reverend Darrin Graves, and Reverend David Beechman will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Iron Hill Church Cemetery. The Oakdale Funeral Home-Decatur County is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Orman McCord, Jr., age 65 of Roundhill, Kentucky, will have a Celebration of Life service Saturday at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at a later time in the Curtis Chapel Cemetery.