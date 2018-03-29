3-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Jay C. Johnson, age 71 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Mrs. Patricia Ann Bishop, age 80 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Darren Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Concord Cemetery.

Mr. Hershell Thomas Hardin, age 69 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Davis Chapel Cemetery. Brother Mike Melton will officiate the services.



Mr. John H. Baker, age 80 of Parsons, will have funeral services Friday at 2 at the Iron Hill Pentecostal Church in Parsons. Reverend Bobby Beecham, Reverend Darrin Graves, and Reverend David Beechman will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Iron Hill Church Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Baker will be today from 10 AM until 9 this evening at the Iron Hill Pentecostal Church. The Oakdale Funeral Home-Decatur County in Parsons is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Orman McCord Jr., age 65 of Roundhill, Kentucky, will have a Celebration of Life service Saturday at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tommy West will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Curtis Chapel Cemetery.