3-28 Obits

Mr. Jay C. Johnson, age 71 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be this evening from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. John H. Baker, age 80 of Parsons, will have funeral services Friday afternoon at 2 at the Iron Hill Pentecostal Church in Parsons. Reverend Bobby Beecham, Reverend Darrin Graves, and Reverend David Beechman will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Iron Hill Church Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Baker will be Thursday from 10 until 9 that evening at the Iron Hill Pentecostal Church. The Oakdale Funeral Home-Decatur County in Parsons is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Orman McCord, Jr., age 65 of Roundhill, Kentucky, will have a Celebration of Life service Saturday at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tommy West will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Curtis Chapel Cemetery.