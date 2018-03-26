3-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. William Grady Vaughn, Jr., age 92 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Bone Cemetery.

Mrs. Laura Moore Whitfield, age 90 of Camden, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the Camden Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.