3-22 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Sharon Kaye Henson Cole, age 64 of Huntingdon, who will have funeral services Friday morning at 10 at the Bruceton Funeral Home.

Mr. Cordell Hull Rogers, age 73 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Friday morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Rogers will be this evening from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Mrs. Judy Hamilton Baker, age 78 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the Zion Hill Church of God of Prophecy in McEwen. Pastor Chris Bohanon will officiate the services and cremation will follow at the Richlawn Crematory in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Zion Hill Church of God of Prophecy.