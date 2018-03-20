3-20 Trading Post

In Need

Items For Cheap Including

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Kitchen Sink

Call Jereme and Tiffany Amis at

731-584-6885 or 731-441-7283

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney With Retractable Wheels

110 Volt Power In/Power Out Spool

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

For Sale

Nice Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100

Collection of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

Synthetic Camo Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

Call 584-5380



22 Foot Camping Trailer Full of Camping Parts

Call 584-2466

Cage Carrying 2 Geese or Peacocks $22 or Best Offer

Mahogany Bedroom Suite with Mahogany Chest $175

9 Panel Glass Metal Door $45 or Best Offer

Call 586-2884

3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench For Sell or Trade

Call 584-6591