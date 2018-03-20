3-20 Trading Post

3-20 Trading Poston March 20, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
In Need
Items For Cheap Including
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Kitchen Sink
Call Jereme and Tiffany Amis at
731-584-6885 or 731-441-7283
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney With Retractable Wheels
110 Volt Power In/Power Out Spool
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
For Sale
Nice Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100
Collection of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
Synthetic Camo Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
Call 584-5380
22 Foot Camping Trailer Full of Camping Parts
Call 584-2466
Cage Carrying 2 Geese or Peacocks $22 or Best Offer
Mahogany Bedroom Suite with Mahogany Chest $175
9 Panel Glass Metal Door $45 or Best Offer
Call 586-2884
3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench For Sell or Trade
Call 584-6591