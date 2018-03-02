3-2 Trading Post

3-2 Trading Poston March 2, 2018
Knights of Columbus Holding Fish Fry Meal for $8 Friday 4-7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Call 584-6459 to Reserve and Order Your Meals
For Sale
Montgomery Ward Churn Motor $10
Call 584-6591
Dinette Table $20
Call 731-213-2230
Table and 4 Chairs $50
Call 731-220-1150
2 Antique Dish Sets
Motorcycle Saddlebags
Call 731-441-2918
Rollator $85
Pair of Carpenter Sawhorses
Call 584-2466
Washer and Dryer
1985 Chevy Pickup
Call 733-0321
Box Style Freezer
Fridge with Ice and Maker
4 Tires 265/70/R16
Call 220-3917
Big Garden Tiller
Texas King Horse Saddle
20 Gauge Mossberg Pump Shotgun
Call 441-0218
In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Call 584-6591
Need Someone To Break Up A Garden around the Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church area in Camden
Call 220-0955