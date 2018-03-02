3-2 Trading Post

Knights of Columbus Holding Fish Fry Meal for $8 Friday 4-7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Call 584-6459 to Reserve and Order Your Meals

For Sale

Montgomery Ward Churn Motor $10

Call 584-6591

Dinette Table $20

Call 731-213-2230



Table and 4 Chairs $50

Call 731-220-1150

2 Antique Dish Sets

Motorcycle Saddlebags

Call 731-441-2918

Rollator $85

Pair of Carpenter Sawhorses

Call 584-2466

Washer and Dryer

1985 Chevy Pickup

Call 733-0321

Box Style Freezer

Fridge with Ice and Maker

4 Tires 265/70/R16

Call 220-3917

Big Garden Tiller

Texas King Horse Saddle

20 Gauge Mossberg Pump Shotgun

Call 441-0218

In Need

Propane Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Call 584-6591

Need Someone To Break Up A Garden around the Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church area in Camden

Call 220-0955