We note with regret the death of Mr. W.A. Mitchell, Jr., age 77 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Masonic services for Mr. Mitchell will be this evening at 7.

Funeral services for Mr. Mitchell will be Saturday at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Dr. Bryan McAlister will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.

Mr. Ronald David McSwain, age 53 of Big Sandy, will have a Celebration of Life service Saturday from 1 until 4 at the McRaes Chapel Outdoorsman Church in Big Sandy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden by calling 731-584-8282.